Balaji Telefilms’ Chandrakanta that airs on Colors is currently unfolding new twists and turns in its ongoing episodes.

The loyal audience of the show would know how Chandrakanta (Madhurima Tuli) was back from the dead with a new face and a new identity - Surya! Actress, Pooja Banerjee was roped in to play the role.

Chandrakanta was on a mission to take revenge from Veer (Vishal Aditya Singh), Iravati (Urvashi Dholakia) and Bhadra maa (Maleeka R Ghai), and currently, it is seen that she is trying to wreck havoc in the lives of the trio.

But this won’t last too long as Chandrakanta’s truth will come out in the open soon!!!

Our source informs us, “In the upcoming episodes of the series, Surya will be overheard sharing her astute motives by one of Veer’s men. She will be heard confiding into someone that she wants to take revenge from Veer and Iravati and that she is living in the guise of Surya. Veer will soon come to know about this and how he reacts is something to watch out for.”

Pooja’s character will end post this sequence. We tried but could not reach Pooja for a comment.