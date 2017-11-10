Beyond Dreams’ popular thriller series Ishq Mein Marjaawan is keeping the viewers hooked to its ongoing episodes with its gripping twists and turns.

In the ongoing episodes of the daily, Sanaya’s (Faiza Faiz) mystery has been gripping the audiences with lots of interesting twists. It has already been revealed that Sanaya and Sushant (Arjun Aneja) are not siblings but they are dating each other.

Arohi (Aalisha Panwar) had caught the duo kissing!!!

Now, Sushant is on a verge of taking revenge from Arohi. This will eventually land up Arohi in a big trouble.

Read on –

Our source informs us, “In the upcoming episodes of the show, Sushant will kidnap Arohi and blackmail Deep (Arjun Bijlani). Deep will be worried for Arohi and that will irk Tara and the duo will have a huge argument over it where Tara will question Deep if he loves her or Arohi.”

(Also Read: Vineet Raina joins 'Ishq Mein Mar Jawan)

Will Deep come to Arohi’s rescue? Will Sushant succeed in taking revenge from Deep?

We tried to get in touch with the actors but they remained unavailable.

Keep reading TellyChakkar for more updates.