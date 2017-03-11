Hot Downloads

Sushant Singh shoots at India Gate for TV show

By TellychakkarTeam
11 Mar 2017 05:49 PM

Actor Sushant Singh, who is seen as the host of "Savdhan India", shot for a few episodes of the popular crime show at India Gate here.

"In April this year, ‘Savdhan India' will complete five years, so that's half a decade of my association with this phenomenon called ‘Savdhan India'. It has been a momentous journey, and the love and respect we have received from the viewers is truly humbling," Sushant said in a statement.

"I have just returned from Delhi, where we shot two episodes at Rajpath, India Gate and various other locations. It's always a pleasure shooting in the national capital. Asking India to remain 'Savdhaan' with India Gate as the backdrop is always a very special feeling," Sushant added.

Savdhan India" is aired on Life OK.

(Source: IANS)

