Hot Downloads

Ragini Khanna
Ragini Khanna
Aditi Sajwan
Aditi Sajwan
Rishi Bhutani
Rishi Bhutani
Saurabh Pande
Saurabh Pande
Yami Gautam
Yami Gautam
Ssharad Malhotra
Ssharad Malhotra
Sunny Leone
Sunny Leone
Pooja Sharma
Pooja Sharma
Ravi Dubey
Ravi Dubey
Amit Tandon
Amit Tandon

quickie
Deeksha Kanwal Sonalkar

I want to fly: Deeksha Kanwal Sonalkar

more quickie Click Here

guess who
Guess Who?
guess more Click Here

poll

Which is your Republic Day pick?

Which is your Republic Day pick?
previous polls Click Here

poll

Which TV actress looks stunning in a bridal avatar?

Which TV actress looks stunning in a bridal avatar?
previous polls Click Here
Home > TV News > TV News
News

Sushmita Mukherjee joins 'Dil Boley Oberoi'

By TellychakkarTeam
25 Jan 2017 06:39 PM

Popular actress Sushmita Mukherjee has been roped in to portray the antagonist in "Dil Boley Oberoi", which is an extension of popular TV show "Ishqbaaaz".

"I will play the role of Dadi's sister in the show, who is an antagonist. Playing villainous, ferocious, negative characters have always been my forte. I think it challenges the actor within me and pushes me to deliver out of the box performance," Sushmita said in a statement.

"The good part is that I feel that I am going from the black and white era to the colourful era. I am really excited to be associated with this show due to its exemplary storyline and also because it is currently reigning the popularity chart," she added.

"Dil Boley Oberoi" is an extension to "Ishqbaaaz". The spin-off will focus more on the love life of Omkara (Kunal Jaisingh), Rudra (Leenesh Mattoo) and the women in their lives.

The show will be aired on Star Plus.

(Source: IANS)

Tags > Sushmita Mukherjee, Dil Boley Oberoi, Ishqbaaaz, TV show, Star Plus, Leenesh Mattoo, Kunal Jaisingh,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

Go Top