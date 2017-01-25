Sushmita Mukherjee joins 'Dil Boley Oberoi'

Popular actress Sushmita Mukherjee has been roped in to portray the antagonist in "Dil Boley Oberoi", which is an extension of popular TV show "Ishqbaaaz".

"I will play the role of Dadi's sister in the show, who is an antagonist. Playing villainous, ferocious, negative characters have always been my forte. I think it challenges the actor within me and pushes me to deliver out of the box performance," Sushmita said in a statement.

"The good part is that I feel that I am going from the black and white era to the colourful era. I am really excited to be associated with this show due to its exemplary storyline and also because it is currently reigning the popularity chart," she added.

"Dil Boley Oberoi" is an extension to "Ishqbaaaz". The spin-off will focus more on the love life of Omkara (Kunal Jaisingh), Rudra (Leenesh Mattoo) and the women in their lives.

The show will be aired on Star Plus.

(Source: IANS)