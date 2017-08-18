The much talented and versatile actor Sushmita Mukherjee who is known for her impeccable comic timing will enter SAB TV’ s comedy show TV, Biwi aur Main.

Last seen in Dil Bole Oberoi, Sushmita will be entering the show soon. She will be playing a grey character.

She will be playing Amma ji’s (Madhuri Sanjeev) sister. Rajeev’s (Karanveer Mehra) world is currently divided into two - TV and House. But Mukherjee’s character won’t just be limited to the house, she would also visit the sets of Rajeev’s TV show. This means that her character would wreck havoc in everyone’s life, especially in Bindiya’s (Tanvi Thakkar) life.

The plot and the entry look enticing. More trouble in Bindiya’s life is equal to more fun on screens, isn’t it? Therefore we can safely say that this Shashi Sumeet Productions' comedy drama is all set to raise the fun quotient.

We all have loved Sushmita in films like Golmaal and Dostaana, and we are sure her presence will only elevate this comic serial into a laughter riot all the more.

We got in touch with the actress to confirm her presence. She said, “Yes I’m doing the show. However, I won’t be able to reveal much information about it.”

Mrs. Mukherjee would start her shooting from tomorrow (19 August) for the show.

