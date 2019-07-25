News

Sushmita Sen’s brother Rajeev to make his debut with THIS show

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
25 Jul 2019 02:27 PM

MUMBAI: Sushmita Sen's younger brother Rajeev is set to make his acting debut with Ullu App’s upcoming web series. The series is based on a terrorist attack that took place at Peshawar's Army Public School on 16 December 2014, in which more than 148 people, most of them children were killed.

Speaking about his character, he told SpotboyE.com, "I am playing the role of Devraj. He lost his girlfriend in a terrorist attack and is trying to cope up with the loss. Although he is a bit disturbed because of what had happened, he is doing his job with full dedication. I wish I could reveal more, but you have to wait till our series is released."

When asked about the reason that made him make his debut with Peshawar, he said, "It's based on a sensitive topic. If you remember after the incident the whole world, including India condemned the deadly attack. Everyone was bunched together shoulder to shoulder and felt the pain. We all were wondering how can someone target innocent school going kids? Peshawar is an intriguing and brilliant series, I was extremely happy when I heard the script. And when I came to know about my character, I immediately gave the green signal." 

Tags > Sushmita Sen, Rajeev Sen, Devraj, brilliant series, web series, Ullu App’s, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

Parineeti Chopra and Sidharth Malhotra on the...

Parineeti Chopra and Sidharth Malhotra on the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Manasi Parekh
Manasi Parekh
Kriti Sanon
Kriti Sanon
Rehaan Roy
Rehaan Roy
Prachi Thakker
Prachi Thakker
Shalini Sahuta
Shalini Sahuta
Deepika Padukone
Deepika Padukone
Akshay Sethi
Akshay Sethi
Ajaz Khan
Ajaz Khan
Gunjan Utreja
Gunjan Utreja
Rajev Paul
Rajev Paul

past seven days