Sushmita Sen’s brother Rajeev to make his debut with THIS show

MUMBAI: Sushmita Sen's younger brother Rajeev is set to make his acting debut with Ullu App’s upcoming web series. The series is based on a terrorist attack that took place at Peshawar's Army Public School on 16 December 2014, in which more than 148 people, most of them children were killed.

Speaking about his character, he told SpotboyE.com, "I am playing the role of Devraj. He lost his girlfriend in a terrorist attack and is trying to cope up with the loss. Although he is a bit disturbed because of what had happened, he is doing his job with full dedication. I wish I could reveal more, but you have to wait till our series is released."

When asked about the reason that made him make his debut with Peshawar, he said, "It's based on a sensitive topic. If you remember after the incident the whole world, including India condemned the deadly attack. Everyone was bunched together shoulder to shoulder and felt the pain. We all were wondering how can someone target innocent school going kids? Peshawar is an intriguing and brilliant series, I was extremely happy when I heard the script. And when I came to know about my character, I immediately gave the green signal."