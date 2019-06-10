Sushmita Sen's brother Rajeev Sen and TV actress Charu Asopa get hitched

MUMBAI: Time to congratulate Sushmita Sen's brother Rajeev Sen and television actress Charu Asopa! The love birds are now man and wife.

The couple is officially married now. They had a court marriage. The duo has shared pictures from their marriage on social media.

Rajeev captioned his post as, “I Rajeev Sen take Charu Asopa as my lawful Wife.”

Charu, who is known for the show Mere Agne Mein, too wrote a similar caption. Her caption read, “I Charu Asopa take Rajeev Sen as my lawful husband.” The couple added the emoticons of heart, evil eye & lock.

A month ago Sushmita Sen had taken to her Instagram account to share the good news with her friends and fans about her brother Rajeev exchanging rings with Charu. She is super excited to welcome a new member in her family.