Suwarna to arrange Kartik-Ashi’s engagement in Yeh Rishta

MUMBAI: Soon the upcoming track of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is going to witness a major shocker as Suwarna (Parull Chauhan) is going throw a major bomb.

As you already know that Suwarna is trying to get Kartik (Moshin Khan) and Ashi (Mrinal Singh) hitched. Now as per the upcoming track, a little birdie reveals that Suwarna will somehow convince Kartik for the engagement. She will persuade the family members and Ashi to get engaged to Kartik.

Soon Naira (Shivangi Joshi) will enter the house and get this news. She will be shocked to know about the engagement.

