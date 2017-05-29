Suyyash-Kishwer are breaking the internet with their PDA!

Suyyash Rai and Kishwer Merchant, is a couple who do not shy away from projecting their affection in front of the world!
They can often be spotted posting pictures holding hands or hugging each other. Well, this time their PDA went a notch higher when Suyyash posted a picture of them locking lips!
The adorable couple, who tied the knot last year after participating together in Bigg Boss, broke the internet yesterday with their winsome kiss. Suyyash captioned the picture with just a *heart* and it’s making us go gaga over the couple.
The couple, often called ‘SuKish’ by their fans, has never shied away from showing their love in public. Here check out some more pictures from Suyyash and Kishwer’s accounts that prove they’re the most adorable couple of tinsel town:
\
The couple is currently busy with their respective shows. While Suyyash is shooting for ‘Pehredaar Piya Ki’, Kishwer is doing ‘Savitri Bai College and Hospital’ and ‘Gangaa’.
