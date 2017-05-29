Hot Downloads

Evelyn Sharma
Evelyn Sharma
Sambhavna Seth
Sambhavna Seth
Aditya Redij
Aditya Redij
Rakul Preet
Rakul Preet
Sambhavna Seth
Sambhavna Seth
Irrfan Khan
Irrfan Khan
Roshni Chopra
Roshni Chopra
Shraddha Kapoor
Shraddha Kapoor
Ashima Bhalla
Ashima Bhalla
Anushka Sharma
Anushka Sharma

quickie
Abigail Pande

I would like to fly: Abigail Pande

more quickie Click Here
Home > Tv > Tv News
News

Suyyash-Kishwer are breaking the internet with their PDA!

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
29 May 2017 07:13 PM

Suyyash Rai and Kishwer Merchant, is a couple who do not shy away from projecting their affection in front of the world!

They can often be spotted posting pictures holding hands or hugging each other. Well, this time their PDA went a notch higher when Suyyash posted a picture of them locking lips!

The adorable couple, who tied the knot last year after participating together in Bigg Boss, broke the internet yesterday with their winsome kiss. Suyyash captioned the picture with just a *heart* and it’s making us go gaga over the couple. 

The couple, often called ‘SuKish’ by their fans, has never shied away from showing their love in public. Here check out some more pictures from Suyyash and Kishwer’s accounts that prove they’re the most adorable couple of tinsel town:

Haaaan hum hai pagal ... ek doosre ke liye @kishwersmerchantt

A post shared by Suyyash Ranjana Rai (@suyyashrai) on

\

Bass hua ... chal aaja !!! #papabetawaitingforyou #missinghappening

A post shared by Suyyash Ranjana Rai (@suyyashrai) on

A successful marriage requires falling in love many times,always with the same person

A post shared by Kishwer M Rai (@kishwersmerchantt) on

The couple is currently busy with their respective shows. While Suyyash is shooting for ‘Pehredaar Piya Ki’, Kishwer is doing ‘Savitri Bai College and Hospital’ and ‘Gangaa’. 

Tags > Suyyash Rai, Kishwer Merchant, actor, Pehredaar Piya Ki, Gangaa,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

Go Top