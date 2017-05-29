Suyyash-Kishwer are breaking the internet with their PDA!

Suyyash Rai and Kishwer Merchant, is a couple who do not shy away from projecting their affection in front of the world!

They can often be spotted posting pictures holding hands or hugging each other. Well, this time their PDA went a notch higher when Suyyash posted a picture of them locking lips!

The adorable couple, who tied the knot last year after participating together in Bigg Boss, broke the internet yesterday with their winsome kiss. Suyyash captioned the picture with just a *heart* and it’s making us go gaga over the couple.

A post shared by Suyyash Ranjana Rai (@suyyashrai) on May 27, 2017 at 8:58am PDT

Haaaan hum hai pagal ... ek doosre ke liye @kishwersmerchantt A post shared by Suyyash Ranjana Rai (@suyyashrai) on Apr 29, 2017 at 7:32am PDT

Hum thode se crazy hai aur dil se baby hain Thankuu sooo sooo sooo much wifeyyyyy @kishwersmerchantt ure the bestttttesstt thanku for making it soooo special AND @aambyvalleycity you are a BEAUTYYYYY loved every bit of it. Thanku grt hospitality. THANKS A TON FOR ALL YOUR LOVELY WISHES A post shared by Suyyash Ranjana Rai (@suyyashrai) on Mar 24, 2017 at 5:29am PDT

Bass hua ... chal aaja !!! #papabetawaitingforyou #missinghappening A post shared by Suyyash Ranjana Rai (@suyyashrai) on Mar 18, 2017 at 12:49am PDT

A successful marriage requires falling in love many times,always with the same person A post shared by Kishwer M Rai (@kishwersmerchantt) on May 19, 2017 at 3:48am PDT

A post shared by Kishwer M Rai (@kishwersmerchantt) on May 16, 2017 at 10:14am PDT

A post shared by Kishwer M Rai (@kishwersmerchantt) on May 13, 2017 at 8:36pm PDT

A post shared by Kishwer M Rai (@kishwersmerchantt) on Mar 24, 2017 at 12:15am PDT

The couple, often called ‘SuKish’ by their fans, has never shied away from showing their love in public. Here check out some more pictures from Suyyash and Kishwer’s accounts that prove they’re the most adorable couple of tinsel town:

The couple is currently busy with their respective shows. While Suyyash is shooting for ‘Pehredaar Piya Ki’, Kishwer is doing ‘Savitri Bai College and Hospital’ and ‘Gangaa’.