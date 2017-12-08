Hot Downloads

Suyyash Rai and Priyanka Chandel to star in a sex-comedy!

By Vishakha Pandit
08 Dec 2017

There is no doubt about the fact that the digital platforms have an upper hand in content generation and grabbing eyeballs as compared to other mediums in a big way. They are not only in vogue, webseries is bae!

A variety of projects have been churned out across genres in the recent past and joining this list is a Delhi based production house - Vipra Dialogues who will launch the webseries, L for Love.

L for Love will be a sex-comedy based on the life of a ‘typical’ Delhi lad – Yash and a strong and independent girl – Sakshi Gupta. While the character of Yash will be played by actor-singer, Suyyash Rai, MTV Splitsvilla 6 fame Priyanka Chandel, who is currently seen &Tv’s Meri Hanikarak Biwi will portray Sakshi.

Apart from Suyyash and Priyanka, Rajesh Khattar who was recently seen in Vikram Bhatt’s Spotlight will play Yash’s (Suyash Rai) father. Also, Brijendra Kala who still manages to wow us with his stupendous acting will be a part of the web series, confirmed our sources.

Suyyash and Priyanka confirmed the news to us. Their excitement knew no bounds while sharing their experience shooting for L for Love.

“My character is of a typical Delhi lad. My role didn’t demand me to get my beard trimmed and the cast was super fun. Bijendra Ji was the main reason I chose to do the webseries and my best scenes were the ones that were shot with him; improvised and perfect,“ shared Suyyash.

Priyanka who was ecstatic about her role in the webseries, qipped, "It was an overwhelming experience working with senior actors like Brijendra Kala and Rajesh Khattar and moreover when you are shooting for a comedy series the environment is bound to be high on energy."

The webseries will air its first promo in the first week of 2018. TellyChakkar wishes Suyyash and Priyanka all the very best for their new endeavour!

