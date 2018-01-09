Suyyash Rai joins wife Kishwar Merchant in Partners

Suyyash Rai is undoubtedly multi-faceted! Currently seen in Sony TV’s Rishta Likhenge Hum Naya (Shashi Sumeet Productions), he has bagged another project.

The actor will soon be seen on SAB TV’s popular drama, Partners (Paritosh Painter)

Our source informs us that the show will churn out yet another rib-tickling track wherein Suyyash will essay a key role of Raju Hatela .

It would be interesting to see what fun elements Suyyash’s entry will bring in the show.

We tried contacting Suyyash but he remained out of reach.

