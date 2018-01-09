Hot Downloads

Alia Bhatt
Alia Bhatt
Adaa Khan
Adaa Khan
Shah Rukh Khan
Shah Rukh Khan
Sonam Kapoor
Sonam Kapoor
Sushant Divgikar
Sushant Divgikar
Vidya Balan
Vidya Balan
Hrithik Roshan
Hrithik Roshan
Karan Singh Grover
Karan Singh Grover
Sumeet Vyas
Sumeet Vyas
Rajinikanth
Rajinikanth

guess who
Guess who?
guess more Click Here

poll

Who will win Bigg Boss 11?

Who will win Bigg Boss 11?
previous polls Click Here

poll

Bigg Boss 11: Who do think will get evicted this week?

Bigg Boss 11
previous polls Click Here
Home > Tv > Tv News
News

Suyyash Rai joins wife Kishwar Merchant in Partners

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
09 Jan 2018 05:08 PM

Suyyash Rai is undoubtedly multi-faceted! Currently seen in Sony TV’s Rishta Likhenge Hum Naya (Shashi Sumeet Productions), he has bagged another project.

 The actor will soon be seen on SAB TV’s popular drama, Partners (Paritosh Painter)

 Our source informs us that the show will churn out yet another rib-tickling track wherein Suyyash will essay a key role of Raju Hatela .

(Also Read: Suyyash Rai and Priyanka Chandel to star in a sex-comedy!

It would be interesting to see what fun elements Suyyash’s entry will bring in the show.

We tried contacting Suyyash but he remained out of reach.

 Keep reading TellyChakkar for more updates. 

Tags > SAB TV, Sony TV, Rishta Likhenge Hum Naya, Shashi Sumeet Productions, Paritosh Painter,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

Go Top