Suyyash Rai slams Indian judiciary system; supports Salman Khan

05 Apr 2018 04:36 PM

Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has been sentenced to five years jail for poaching Black Buck in the year 1998 while he was shooting for Rajshri Productions’ blockbuster Hum Saath Saath Hain.

Salman’s punishment for his crime has surely left all his admirers disheartened.

TV actor cum singer Suyyash Rai seems to be very disappointed with the final verdict on this case and he has taken Twitter to express his views on the same.

Suyyash has slam the Indian judiciary system and supported Salman Khan in his tweets. He has mentioned in his tweets that though what he did back then was wrong but his good deeds shouldn’t be ignored.

Have a look at his tweets below –

Do you guys agree with Suyyash? Do share your thoughts with us.

