Suyyash Rai slams Indian judiciary system; supports Salman Khan

Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has been sentenced to five years jail for poaching Black Buck in the year 1998 while he was shooting for Rajshri Productions’ blockbuster Hum Saath Saath Hain.

Salman’s punishment for his crime has surely left all his admirers disheartened.

TV actor cum singer Suyyash Rai seems to be very disappointed with the final verdict on this case and he has taken Twitter to express his views on the same.

Suyyash has slam the Indian judiciary system and supported Salman Khan in his tweets. He has mentioned in his tweets that though what he did back then was wrong but his good deeds shouldn’t be ignored.

Have a look at his tweets below –

Who are you to punish @BeingSalmanKhan . The life he has right now,more than himself he is living for others for all the needy people spreading so much of LOVE.

Wo zindagi unhe KHUDA ne bakshi hai,unhe KHUDA ne maaf kiya hai.

Do hell with such laws and such system — Suyyash Rai (@suyyashrai) April 5, 2018

Get all your laws and systems together and try ur bestttt mind you YOUR BEST n lets see what you can do. Do you guys have any idea ? How many duas are with him that too of all the kids,those kids who all are living and breathing coz of @BeingSalmanKhan #WeSupportSalmankhan — Suyyash Rai (@suyyashrai) April 5, 2018

What happened back in 1998 was wrong and I am sure Salman bhai regrets that and GOD up there must have given it back to him also by now in his own way.



The man whos heart is the reason behind thousands of hearts beating today @BeingSalmanKhan #WeSupportSalmankhan — Suyyash Rai (@suyyashrai) April 5, 2018

Do you guys agree with Suyyash? Do share your thoughts with us.