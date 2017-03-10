Hot Downloads

News

Svetlana’s reality to shock everyone in Star Plus’ Dil Boley Oberoi

By TellychakkarTeam
10 Mar 2017 04:29 PM

Dil Boley Oberoi on Star Plus has been bringing a lot of excitement and fun for its viewers.

And now it’s time to unravel a big mystery in the Star Plus drama.

Omakara (Kunal Jaisingh), who has been trying her best to reveal Svetlana’s (Reyhna Malhotra) truth will finally come across a shocking truth.

Wanting to know more about her, Omkara will head to Panchgani. Gauri (Shrenu Parikh), who has been cross dressing as Chulbul and staying with the Oberois, will also follow suit.

Once there, Omkara and Chulbul will find out that there existed a woman named Svetlana in Panchgani but she is quite different from the one who lives with them. Taken aback by this piece of information, the duo will decide to hunt the truth.

Shares a source, “Omkara will come across a proof that will reveal the truth about Svetlana. It will so happen that the real Svetlana was killed by the one staying with them and she had taken her identity and face to get close to the Oberois.”

Shocked, aren’t you?

Will Omkara manage to solve this puzzle of Svetlana’s reality? Or will the wicked woman once again leave them stumped with her plans?

We could not reach the actors for a comment.

Stay hooked to Tellychakkar.com for more exclusive news and updates.

