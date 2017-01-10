Swami Om calls Bani a slut; claims contestants have sex in the house

Swami Om and his gutter mouth salaciousness continue.

He is out of the controversial gates of Bigg Boss 10 (Colors and Endemol India), but he- a master manipulator-has resorted to ulgy antics to stay in news.

A recent video has spread like Australian fire on social media.

The upload shows Swami talking to few media personnel. When asked about co-contestant Bani, he called her a ‘slut’.

He went on to say, “Dekho uske photos internet pe (check out her pics on the web).”

Baba also made scandalous allegations of the inmates having sex in the house. He specially mentioned Manveer of making out within the confines.

Watch video here:

For those who came in late, Swami Om was ousted from the reality series for throwing his pee on Bani.

He later painted the town red with his ramblings and even threatened to beat up Bollywood star Salman Khan, also the host of the show.