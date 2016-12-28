OMG! Swami Om to try STRANGLING Rohan in Colors’ Bigg Boss

Tellychakkar.com recently did a story on Om Swami’s ‘criminal mind’ (read here)

Seems like we were on the right track with Swami’s antics geting violent with each passing day.

Tonight, in the episode of Bigg Boss 10 (Colors and Endemol), viewers will get to see Swami trying to strangle Rohan Mehra.

OMG!

During the igloo task, the one getting inside post a gong would be allowed to move ahead in the captaincy task. With Swami loosing, he would now try his best to sabotage Rohan’s game.

He will sit near the entrance stating that he wants to enjoy the process. But with the gong buzzing, Swami will rush to stop Rohan from entering the igloo. While doing so, he will almost strangle the young boy.

Shocked by his act, Rohan will create a hullabaloo. The housemates would also support him and lash out at Swami for his act.

As for the man, he in his usual self will cry innocence and refuse to accept his folly.

Phew! Too much drama, do catch the episode tonight!