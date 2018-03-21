Swami Ramdev gifts Khadau to Kranti Prakash Jha

Discovery JEET’s biopic series Swami Ramdev: Ek Sangharsh is getting attention all across the country. Young actor Kranti Prakash Jha who is essaying the coveted role of Swami Ramdev on television has left no stone unturned to get into the skin of the character. Kranti Prakash Jha visited Haridwar to train himself under the yoga guru and impressed the audience with his dedication.

Swami Ramdev has not only spent time with the actor to help him with key insights required to adopt his style but he has also gifted his own Khadau which Kranti Prakash Jha is using in the show as well.

Talking about the same, Kranti Prakash Jha, said, “I know that playing the role of Swami Ramdev is once in a life time opportunity and I am putting my best efforts to do justice to the role. I can never forget the time spent at Haridwar along with Swami Ramdev. I learnt, I imbibed – I was there to absorb all the energy, take my learnings so that I can play the smallest of nuances on screen to perfection. My happiness knew no bounds when Swami Ramdev gifted me his personal Khadau which I am using it for the shoot as well.”