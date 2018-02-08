Swami Ramdev: I have shared all the truths of my life in the show

Mumbai: Baba Ramdev, who says he has shared all the truths of his life for "Swami Ramdev: Ek Sangharsh" -- a scripted biopic series on his life -- feels he might get into a fresh struggle with such honesty.

"Narrating your own reality when you are alive is the most difficult thing...I have shared all the truths of my life in the show," Baba Ramdev shared at the launch of the TV series.



Produced by Ajay Devgn FFilms and Watergate Production, 'Swami Ramdev: Ek Sangharsh' is a scripted biopic series tracing Baba Ramdev's journey from a life of anonymity to a renowned yoga guru, business leader and national icon. The show will go on air on February 12 on Discovery JEET.



"The script writers of the channel have worked very hard, and I have also worked with them to bring all facets of my life in front of the audience. Nothing is hidden. In fact, there might be a new 'sangharsh (struggle)' in my life after this show... That fear is still there. The way I have lived my life and all the things are there," he added.



On being asked, why did he agree to the show, he answered, "My life has always been an open book. And that is the reason I gave my consent to the makers to go ahead with the show."



In the show, National-Award-winning child artist Naman Jain will be seen as the younger version of Baba Ramdev. The older version will be essayed by Kranti Prakash Jha.

Baba Ramdev, who showed some yoga poses along with the cast at the launch, said he preferred a TV series on his life rather than a film as "it is difficult to tell a story on someone's life in just a few hours."



He might have judged a singing reality TV show, and now have a series based on his life but Baba Ramdev says he is away from all the glamour, and intends to stay that way.



"Main sanyasi hi rahunga (I will remain a celibate)," he concluded.