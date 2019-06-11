Swarna gets a clue of Naira being alive in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

MUMBAI: The ongoing track of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is high on drama. Kartik and Naira’s relationship has ended. The entire family believes that Naira died in the accident that took place five years ago. However, she is alive and staying with her son Kairav in Goa.

In the upcoming episode, Kairav starts questioning Naira about who his father is and where he is.

Naira is in a fix and does not know what to tell him. She cries bitterly but tries to hide her tears from Kairav.

On seeing Naira upset, Kairav decides not to question her about his father.

At night, Naira calls the Goenka mansion. Swarna answers the call, and Naira covers her mouth and starts crying. Swarna feels that Naira is on phone.

Will she be able to find Naira?