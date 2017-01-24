Hot Downloads

Swaroop Khan to perform on 'BIG Memsaab'

By TellychakkarTeam
24 Jan 2017 06:18 PM

Singer Swaroop Khan, who came into the limelight with his song "Tharki Chokro" in the Aamir Khan-starrer "Pk", is set to appear on dance-based reality show "BIG Memsaab" on Thursday.

The singer will be giving a power packed performance on the show on BIG MAGIC channel, read a statement.

"Singing has been my passion since childhood. It is indeed an honour to be on a show which recognizes the hidden gems across regions which motivated me to perform on stage once again. I believe that it is very important for everyone to live their passion and I can see the same zeal in each participant of 'BIG Memsaab'," Khan said.

(Source: IANS)

