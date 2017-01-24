Swaroop Khan to perform on 'BIG Memsaab'

Which TV actress looks stunning in a bridal avatar?
Which TV show are you excited to watch?
Singer Swaroop Khan, who came into the limelight with his song "Tharki Chokro" in the Aamir Khan-starrer "Pk", is set to appear on dance-based reality show "BIG Memsaab" on Thursday.
The singer will be giving a power packed performance on the show on BIG MAGIC channel, read a statement.
"Singing has been my passion since childhood. It is indeed an honour to be on a show which recognizes the hidden gems across regions which motivated me to perform on stage once again. I believe that it is very important for everyone to live their passion and I can see the same zeal in each participant of 'BIG Memsaab'," Khan said.
(Source: IANS)
Add new comment