Swaroop Sampat plays mother to Barun Sobti and Kay Kay Menon in ALTBalaji's next

MUMBAI:Actress Swaroop Sampat, last seen on-screen in the Bollywood film Ki & Ka, will make her digital debut with ALTBalajis The Great Indian Dysfunctional Family. She says she was drawn to the character of a fun-loving, wise and easy going mother in the show.

She will be seen as Premlata Ranaut, on-screen mother to actors Kay Kay Menon and Barun Sobti.

Swaroop said, "I said yes to The Great Indian Dysfunctional Family because I liked the story and my character is quite interesting. I'm sure it will stand out. The kind of content that ALTBalaji is creating is applaudable and I am very happy to be a part of its next offering.”

"I have just started shooting for the show and the team is a lot of fun on sets. I am looking forward to the show," he added.

The Great Indian Dysfunctional Family is a story that revolves around two brothers and how the long-simmering tension between the two leads to a family dispute. The show will focus on the highs and lows of their relationship, leading to a deadly dysfunctional drama.

