Swati Chitnis remembers late actress Reema Lagoo on her birthday

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
22 Jun 2019 05:30 PM

MUMBAI: Late actress Reema Lagoo had entertained audience with her performance in cinema, television and theatre. She started her film career in 1964 with a Marathi film titled Masterji. She is best known for her roles in Hindi films like Shrimaan Shrimati and Tu Tu Main Main.

She also acted in television soaps and was last seen in Naamkarann, where she played the role of Dayawanti Mehta. Her demise on 18 May 2017 shocked the entire industry. Her close friend Swati Chitnis remembered her on her birth anniversary.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress Swati Chitnis shared a few pictures of the late actress and wrote, “Happy birthday to you my friend! Stay happy wherever you are!”

Take a look at her post below. 

Happy birthday to you my friend! Stay happy wherever you are!

