Sweta Bhattacharya to relive ‘Dola re Dola’ song in Jai KanhaiyaLal Ki

Star Bharat’s one of the popular daily ‘Jai KanhaiyaLalki’ is high on drama and celebratory moments. With ongoing track revolving around the wedding of Dali (Sweta Bhattacharya) and Rocky, Wedding rituals have started and the celebration is at its peak. The makers of the show haverecreated the popular ‘Dola Re Dola’ song from the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Devdas. Being inspired by Bollywood songs and scenes, Dali will dance to the unforgettable Bollywood dance number. While Dali’s family admires her dancing Dali enjoyed every minute performing the song.

Commenting on the same Sweta says, “Every Bengali instantly connects with the song ‘Dola re Dola’. The song has a charisma to it. I love dancing and getting chance to groove on this song was the best part of the entire wedding sequence. I have childhood memories of dancing on this song and dancing on it again was a wonderful feeling. Though I couldn’t match Aishwarya mam and Madhuri mam but I tried to do justice to the song.”