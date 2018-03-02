Taapsee’s wild birthday celebration on the streets of London

Mumbai: Taapsee Pannu will soon be entertaining us in Dil Juunglee in a never-seen-before look. While we have to wait just a little longer to catch her in her new avatar in cinema halls, she tells us about the totally different way in which her birthday was celebrated during the shoot and why she will never forget it.



It all happened during the London shoot of the chart-busting song Dil Jaane Na, sung by Mohit Chauhan and Neeti Mohan.



Recalls Taapsee with a big grin, “There we were, shooting for the song on the streets of London. I was completely engrossed in the moment and had completely forgotten that it was my birthday. No one else around me also seemed to know nor did anyone mention it. Somehow, eventually the crew got to know it was my birthday that day and we spontaneously decided to do something, right there and then. So we got into this rickshaw and just rode around the Piccadilly Circus area, shouting, laughing and screaming in the middle of the night! It really became a special night for me and one birthday I will never forget, ever!

Dil Juunglee, presented by Vashu Bhagnani’s Pooja Entertainment, directed by Aleya Sen is produced by Deepshikha Deshmukh and Jackky Bhagnani. The film is scheduled to release on March 09th , 2018.