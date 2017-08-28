Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fame Samay Shah’s car was robbed last week.

Yes, the talented young actor, who plays the role of Gogi in the Neela Telefilms' comedy drama, was shocked after he realised his car is missing.

According to our sources, on 16 August when Samay and his family returned from a puja, he parked his car outside his building.

Next morning, when he was about to leave his house for his scheduled shoot, he could not find his car. He looked for the car high and low but could not locate it. That is when he and his mother filed an FIR (first Information Report) of their missing car in the Malad police station.

Samay’s mother Nima confirmed the news with TellyChakkar.com saying, “yes, it is true. But I and my child are not upset about it. We will get another car for him.”

TellyChakkar.com had earlier reported about the theft of Helly Shah's car as well. Car thefts have increased in the city. We trust the Mumbai police and hope they are able to locate Samay's Tata Innova as soon as possible.

