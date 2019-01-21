Taarak Mehta cast turn singers to honour Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel

Its rib-tickling episodes along with messages for the society have set an example on Indian television.

Along with rolling out entertaining episodes each time, the show is also known for celebrating each festival and occasion in a grand way. And currently, the show is celebrating the festival of kites Makar Sankranti.

As we know, Jethalal surprised Gokuldham Society members by taking them to visit the Statue of Unity and enjoy Makar Sankranti.

For this particular episode, the cast will be seen singing a song in honour of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

Once again, the Taarak Mehta team proved that they are a bunch of talented stars. All the actors have sung their part of the song themselves, and no singer has been brought on board. Take a look!