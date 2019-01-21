News

Taarak Mehta cast turn singers to honour Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
21 Jan 2019 06:28 PM
MUMBAI: Television’s longest running show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (SAB TV and Neela Telefilms) has been winning hearts and charts for many years now.

Its rib-tickling episodes along with messages for the society have set an example on Indian television.

Along with rolling out entertaining episodes each time, the show is also known for celebrating each festival and occasion in a grand way. And currently, the show is celebrating the festival of kites Makar Sankranti.

As we know, Jethalal surprised Gokuldham Society members by taking them to visit the Statue of Unity and enjoy Makar Sankranti.

(Also read here: Taarak Mehta team enjoys their visit to Statue of Unity and kite-flying celebration)

For this particular episode, the cast will be seen singing a song in honour of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

Once again, the Taarak Mehta team proved that they are a bunch of talented stars. All the actors have sung their part of the song themselves, and no singer has been brought on board. Take a look!

Tags > Taarak Mehta ka ooltah chashmah, SAB TV, Neela Telefilms, Dilip Joshi,

