Taarak Mehta: Iyer reveals why he stole the milk

MUMBAI: We are back with a spoiler on your favourite show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (SAB TV and Neela Telefilms).



We revealed about Mr Iyer being responsible for the robbery of milk in Gokuldham society (read here: Revealed: Thief responsible for milk robbery in Taarak Mehta).



In the upcoming episode, the members of the society confront Iyer and ask him why he stole the milk from everyone. This is when Abdul explains that he had found out that the milk had chemicals and had hence given it to Mr Iyer for testing. Iyer tells them that this is true. Moreover, on testing the milk in his lab, he had found harmful chemicals in in. Since Iyer was suffering from a cold and didn't want to pass it on to anyone, he had quietly taken the milk from everyone’s house. He didn’t want them to drink the harmful milk and couldn’t inform them about this because of his cold. The society members decide to go and confront Santosh.



What steps will the society members take against Santosh, and what will they do to stop him?