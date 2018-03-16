Taarak Mehta: Iyer vows to leave Gokuldham; Daya’s mom comes to his rescue

Mumbai: SAB TV’s Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (Neela Telefilms) is known for introducing interesting climax sequences in each episode.



In the ongoing track, while playing Holi, Jethalal (Dilip Joshi) knowingly puts permanent colour on Iyer’s face. When the colour doesn’t go off, Gokuldham society members try various ways to get the rid off the colour. They apply gram flour, curd, cucumber paste and what not on Iyer’s face to remove the colour but nothing works.



Now in the coming episodes, the irritated Iyer will get disappointed on not being able to attend the conference. Being sad about it, he will go on to swear that henceforth he and Babita will never attend any festival. Infact, they will leave the Gokuldham society and go away.



This would shock everyone especially Jethalal as he would find himself guilty.



So how will Jethalal solve this problem?



Well, this time Daya’s mother will come to Jethalal’s rescue. She will provide a solution to remove the colour in the form of cowdung.



And guess what? It will work! Finally, Iyer will be free of colour.



It will be hilarious to see how Iyer reacts when cowdung is being applied to him.