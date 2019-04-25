News

Taarak Mehta: Jethalal to reveal Sevaklal’s truth in public

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
25 Apr 2019 06:21 PM
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar has reported about Jethalal being extremely happy about the order he has received from leader Sevaklal in SAB TV’s Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (Neela Telefilms).

He later shares this news with Bapuji. Bapuji warns him that it might be a tactic of Sevaklal (Netaji) as a part of dirty politics to get the votes of innocent people. Jethalal gets tensed as to what the agenda of Sevakalal is behind buying cheap mobile phones in bulk.

Now, in the upcoming episodes, Sevaklal’s party workers come to Gada Electronics to collect the final delivery. Jethalal tries to enquire about their intention behind the same. He is unable to do so and hence asks Bagha to follow them, but the latter is also unsuccessful.

Later, Jethalal takes Taraak’s help. They both visit Sevaklal personally and learn the truth. Sevaklal is going to use the mobiles to influence votes. Jethalal and Taarak call for an emergency meeting with the other Gokuldhaam Society members.

What will Gokuldhaam residents do? How will they find a solution to this problem?
