Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actors appeal to masses to cast vote

MUMBAI: SAB TV’s Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is known to be the ultimate comedy show and is one of the favourite family serials of TV lovers.



This Neela Telefilms’ show has become a cult comedy of the small screen. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is loved for showcasing fun-filled episodes along with spreading positivity and social awareness in entertaining manner.



Since the elections are nearing and are currently a hot topic of discussion, the cast of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah will be seen making an appeal to their fans and viewers to be responsible citizens and vote.



The particular episode will also focus on the importance of casting your vote. The actors will be seen talking in brief on why voting is significant and how it helps in making India a better country.



Take a look at this short video where the team of Taarak Mehta are appealing to the masses to vote!