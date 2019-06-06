Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Bhide and Abdul have a bitter argument

MUMBAI: The episode starts with Dr Hansraj Hathi's residence, the day begins on a deliciously sweet note. Komal prepares Kheer with the milk delivered by Santosh, the society's new milkman. They relish the preparation and approve the quality. Santosh's milk gets thumbs up from the Hathi family. Meanwhile, at the Gada residence, Bapuji appreciates the quality of milk delivered by Santosh. He convinces Tapu to have Malai and sugar after he refuses to drink milk.

Later, at the society ground, Jethalal bumps into Taarak who is all set to make it to office. Even Taarak says that Anjali has approved the milk and he was happy to drink his cup of tea. Everyone is on the same page as far as the quality of milk is concerned. Taarak, Sodhi, Popatlal and Jethalal ask Bhide to inform Abdul that they would discontinue buying milk from him. Bhide feels awkward to visit Abdul's shop, so he murmurs his frustration. Bapuji, who sees Bhide talking to himself, asks him what's bothering him. And when Bhide expresses his discomfort, Bapuji asks him to call the Mahila Mandal to join him.

The Mahila Mandal, Bapuji and Bhide visit Abdul's shop to communicate their decision. They feel that Abdul has become greedy, so they confront him for increasing the price of soda apart from milk. Abdul makes his stand clear by saying that he is right, and he has not done anything wrong to feel guilty. He tells Bhide that they can stop having soda from his shop. Bhide and the Mahila Mandal get offended by Abdul's reaction and feel he has got blinded by greed.

Later, Bhide makes a phone call to Santosh to confirm the order on behalf of the society. Santosh assures he will deliver good quality milk. After finalising Santosh, Bhide heads for his residence. Madhavi comes to know that Bhide is upset with Abdul's behaviour, so she rushes home to talk to him. Madhavi tells Bhide that everyone is equally offended by Abdul's reaction.