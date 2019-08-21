Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah completes 2800 Happysodes!

MUMBAI: Neela Telefilms’ iconic daily comedy show – Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (TMKOC) has completed a whopping 2800 happysodes last evening. Having entered its 12th year last month on 28th July, TMKOC remains the only show on Indian television to have run without any leaps or interruptions through the years. On the back of a strong script and great team work, the show continues to make its audiences laugh even today as it did a decade ago. The show is aired on SAB TV, Sony Pictures Network India and is the longest running family comedy show in the world.

“This is a historic moment for us and crossing such a huge milestone has been possible because of the team’s hard work and dedication. The episodes are going to get only more interesting and fun from here. In the coming episodes, we plan to amuse our audience with Bhide’s family and bring in more surprises. We are continuously looking to improvise the show to keep TMKOC’s fans laughing, and to bring happiness into everyone’s lives. I would like to take this opportunity to thank SAB TV, the show’s entire cast and crew and most importantly, to our fans for their love and support through the years,” says Mr. Asit Kumarr Modi, Creator of TMKOC and Founder & Managing Director, Neela Tele Films Private Limited.