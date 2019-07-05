Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Gokuldham members team up to rebuild the board

MUMBAI: The episode begins with Taapu approaching Babita and asking her for a hair dryer. All try to dry the paint on the new board. Just then they get a call from Bagha. He asks Tappu where to come. Tappu asks him why. Bagha tells him that he doesn't need to now as the new board is almost ready. Bagha suggests Tappu to let him know well in advance the next time they are playing on the premises. After he ends the call he sees Jethalal and Nattu Kaka standing there. They circle him with suspicion. Jethalal asks him who he was speaking to in such a courteous tone. Jethalal thinks it's Bawari. Bagha tells him he wasn't speaking to Bawari. Bagha tries to cover up but Jethalal doesn't believe him. Bagha tries hard to convince them but they both don't budge. He tells them to check his phone, however, he immediately withdraws. Jethalal is adamant to check his phone. Jethalal checks his phone and finds out that he was speaking to Tappu.

Jethalal draws a conclusion that earlier also he was speaking to Tappu. He asks Bagha the reason. Bagha tells him that Tappu has disallowed him from speaking to anyone. Jethalal tells him that he is his father and he will have to tell him. Bagha is about to take a pledge on Nattu's head when he is stopped by Nattu saying he spoilt his hair. Bagha tells Nattu Kaka that he is as pure as the Gita so he pledges that he will only tell the truth. Bagha tells him about the broken board and Jethalal decides to call Tappu. He calls him from Bagha's phone and tells Tappu that he knows everything. Bagha apologizes for telling them. Jethalal freaks out with the thought that Bhide will blame him. Tappu tells him that they have repaired the board. The paint on the board dries up and Madhavi tells them to put the board where it was. They all rush to put the board back however it is raining hence they stop and take shelter. Just then Abdul waves to them and they see that Bhide has come back. Abdul signals them to hurry up while he stalls Bhide stating that the tyre is punctured. Bhide slams Abdul and is about to ride the scooter back in the society.

Bapuji comes in the balcony and sees the members there. Tappu tells him that Bhide has returned. Bapuji tells them to put the board back soon. Tappu says they are waiting for the ladder. Madhavi takes off the drying saree and Tappu gets on the ladder to put the board back. Bhide accelerates but the scooter doesn't move forward as it's caught by Abdul from behind. Tappu and Madhavi try to put the board back and Abdul continues to stall Bhide. Bhide tricks Abdul and rides away. He sees everyone standing there. Everyone wishes him a good afternoon one by one. He is confused to what is happening. He asks everyone why they are all wishing him a good afternoon. Goli tells him because it's an afternoon hence they wished him. He asks them why are standing in the rain. They say that they are having casual talk. Komal tries to confuse him with the vegetables he has got. He notices the ladder behind Tappu Sena. He asks them why the ladder there is. Everyone is speechless.