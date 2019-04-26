Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Jethalal makes Sevaklal reveal the truth

MUMBAI: The episode starts with Jethalal being disappointed after Bagha and Bawri fail to chase Sevaklal's workers. Upset after his plan fails, Jethalal seeks Taarak's support to extract the truth from Sevaklal's mouth.



Taarak, who feels service to the nation is supreme, leaves his work midway to help Jethalal in his noble endeavour. Taarak and Jethalal intend to know the truth to expose Sevaklal's unconstitutional plan during the election season.



Jethalal suspects Sevaklal would distribute the mobiles to the poor and seek their votes in return. Hence, he wishes to know the real reason behind Sevaklal's decision to purchase 6000 mobile phones.



Taarak reaches Gada Electronics and asks Jethalal to give an exclusive offer to Sevaklal to extract the truth from his mouth. But Jethalal feels Sevaklal wouldn't be interested in an offer because he is not concerned about the bill amount.



Hence, to trap Sevaklal, Jethalal comes up with a brilliant idea and hopes it gets executed well. Taarak feels it is the best way to find out what the truth is.



Bagha sends a text message to one of Sevaklal's workers stating that he has something important to convey to the leader. Later in the day, he gets a call from the worker to wishes to know what the matter is. Jethalal seeks an appointment with Sevaklal and is obliged by the politician.



Jethalal tells Taarak to record his conversation with Sevaklal so that they can approach the Election Commission with evidence against the politician. However, when they reach Sevaklal's office, their phones are taken away by the workers. Now how will they record the conversation?



Nonetheless, Taarak and Jethalal visit Sevaklal to share the message with them. Jethalal says that Mewalal, Sevaklal's opponent, has also placed an order for phones from Gada Electronics because he wishes the distribute them among the people of Garib Nagar.



Sevaklal, who feels the jitters after listening to the volatile information, asks Jethalal not to sell the phone to Mewalal. And during the conversation, he reveals the truth about getting ten votes for one phone.



However, in the end, Sevaklal indirectly threatens Jethalal to maintain a stoic silence if he wishes to lead a peaceful life.