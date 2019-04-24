Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Jethalal wonders why Sevaklal wants 6,000 mobiles

MUMBAI: The episode estarts with Jethalal sharing his happiness with his friends after selling a thousand mobile phones in just one day. His friends, Taarak, Bhide, Sodhi, Popatlal, Iyer, and Dr Hathi, wish to know who bought the phones. Jethalal, who has been asked not to reveal the name of the politician, accidentally reveals the symbol of the political party.



Popatlal, who is a senior journalist, comes to know that Sevaklal has bought the mobiles. Everyone wonders what Sevaklal will do with a thousand mobiles.



After spending time with friends at Abdul's Soda shop, when Jethalal returns home, Bapuji shares his concerns with Jethalal. He feels Jethalal must find out why Sevaklal has placed an order for 6000 mobiles during the election season.



Bapuji feels that it is the duty of Jethalal as a responsible citizen to know what Sevaklal will do with the mobiles. Bapuji cautions Jethalal against the use of the phones to bribe people and win votes. Hence, he asks Jethalal to find out the real reason behind the purchase of 6000 mobile handsets.



Jethalal speaks with his friend who will be sponsoring the mobiles for Sevaklal. He tries to gather more information about the phone from his friend, but he refuses to reveal anything stating he is unaware of Sevaklal's plans.



The next morning, Jethalal reaches out to his 'Param Mitra' Taarak for help. He wants Taarak to pose as a customer in his showroom and find out why Sevaklal has placed a bulk order. But Taarak suggests that he must ask Sevaklal's workers the same question.



Jethalal understands the gravity of the situation and seeks help from his employees Nattu Kaka and Bagha.