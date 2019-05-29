Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Mahila Mandal gears up to host a special event

MUMBAI: The episode starts with Gokuldham's Mahila Mandal being gung-ho about the surprise event. They receive the call from the lady they were looking forward to and gear up to make the event a grand success. The guests are expected to arrive in Gokuldham in the afternoon.



Bapuji realises that the men wouldn't be available in the afternoon and hence he asks the Mahila Mandal to stop them from leaving for office in the morning. Anjali, Babita, Madhavi, Komal, and Roshan decide that they would ask their husbands to stay back until the event gets over without telling them anything about it.



Meanwhile, the men enjoy their soda drink at Abdul's shop, but before retiring to their respective homes, they decide to peep into Taarak's house to know what the Mahila Mandal is discussing. Popatlal objects to their plan, but the rest of the men convince him to cooperate with them.



Out of curiosity, the men rest against the door of Taarak's residence to try their luck. Bapuji, who is with the Mahila Mandal, opens the door suddenly and the men get caught red-handed.



Taarak, Jethalal, Iyer, Dr Hathi, Sodhi, and Popatlal are surprised to see Bapuji and Tapu Sena with the Mahila Mandal. Their curiosity increases manifold, and they attempt to bribe Goli to extract information about the event. But Goli refuses to reveal anything because he has been asked to remain tight-lipped.



The next morning, preparations begin to play host to the special guest. Anjali, Madhavi, and Komal gather at the ground to get the venue decorated. They ask Babita to join them because she has a better sense of decoration.



Iyer insists on knowing what the secret is, but Babita refuses to utter a word. She asks him to have patience and leaves. Meanwhile, Sodhi, who is also inquisitive, tries to extract information from Roshan. But like Anjali, Komal, and Babita, Roshan chooses to maintain silence.