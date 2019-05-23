Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Milk price goes up; Bhide worried about budget

MUMBAI: The episode starts with Jethalal, Bapuji and Tapu, Anjali and Taarak, Komal and Dr Hathi, Roshan and Sodhi, Iyer and Babita, Bhide and Madhavi, and Popatlal returning home after bidding an emotional farewell to their guests Chandu and his wife, Ishani. Abdul delivers milk to all. Later in the day, he decides to make the bills and hand them over to everyone.

When Goli walks past Abdul's shop, he asks him to give one litre of milk. Abdul informs him about the price rise so that he can tell his parents about it. Meanwhile, Bhide gets busy with the society-related work. He asks Madhavi to make a cup of tea for him and to give him an account of the previous month's expenses.

Madhavi asks him why he is in a hurry to get an account of the expenses and tells him to relax, but he looks concerned about the rising prices. When Bhide thinks of following a strict budget, Abdul pays a visit to his residence to hand over the month's milk bill. Bhide is shocked to know that the milk price has gone up.

He asks Abdul why he has done so, but the latter says that the company has decided to do so. Bhide feels he will not be able to pay Rs 5 per litre more because it would upset his budget. Hence he asks Abdul to deliver only 1.5 litres instead of the regular 2 litres. When Madhavi comes to know about it, she asks Abdul to continue delivering 2 litres.

Abdul wonders who he should listen to and goes away after having a cup of tea. After visiting Bhide's residence, Abdul heads for Sodhi's house with the milk bill.