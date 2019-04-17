Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Popatlal vows to live life happily

MUMBAI: The episode starts with Popatlat being happy. The free trip to Singapore sponsored by Asit Bhai Modi has helped Popatlal overcome depression. He has returned to India in a new impressive and transformed avatar. Popatlal, who was depressed after getting rejected by Urvashi and Menaka in the marriage bureau, looks forward to life with optimism and renewed hope.



Everyone in Gokuldham society is happy to see him in a cheerful state of mind. He greets everyone and surprises them by saying that he is going to live life to the fullest. Roshan is happy to see him cheerful and wants him to always be like joyful. During the conversation, she comes to know that Sodhi had planned a party with Popatlal before leaving for Singapore. She scolds him for planning a party without her consent, but Popatlal defends Sodhi by saying he was only trying to help him overcome depression.



Meanwhile, Goghi also returns from his study tour and tells everyone that he saw their Singapore vacation pics and videos.



Later in the day, Popatlal visits Jethalal's house to get the Happy Phone for him. When Popatlal was depressed, Jethalal and Tarak presented him a Happy Mobile to cheer him up, but then, he refused to accept it saying he doesn't need anything new.



Now that he is out of depression, he wants the Happy Mobile. Jethalal tells him that the phone is out of stock, but he will get one for him at any cost. Popatlal is happy to know that he will get the phone he desires.



Asit Bhai Modi had previously sent a video message for Popatlal and his friends in Gokuldham Society stating that they will get a chance to fly to Singapore for a sponsored vacation. He doesn't reveal his identity until then because he wishes to surprise them in Singapore.