Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Robbery in Gokuldham Society

MUMBAI: A robbery takes place in SAB TV’s Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (Neela Telefilms).

Recently, we reported about Abdul going to everyone’s house in Gokuldham Society with the milk bill. On checking the bill, they realize that he has raised the cost of milk by 5 rupees per litre. All the members are upset that he didn’t inform them before increasing the cost.

Later, Abdul tells them that company he buys the milk from has increased the cost. The society members are unhappy and hire another milk vendor to supply milk to them.

In the upcoming episodes, after the new milk supplier keeps milk at everyone’s doorstep, someone robs it.

When Bhide wakes up and goes to pick the milk packet, he finds it missing. He later calls the milk supplier Santosh, who says that he has kept it. Bhide goes to check Sodhi’s house and finds that even their milk packet in missing.

They later call the other Gokuldham society members and learn that everyone’s milk packets are missing.

Santosh tells everyone that Abdul is the person responsible for the missing milk.

Will the Gokuldham Society members believe Santosh and confront Abdul?