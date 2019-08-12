Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s Amit Bhatt turned a year older

MUMBAI: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the most popular and longest running sitcoms of Indian television. The soap has been successfully entertaining audience with its interesting storyline. The show, which airs on SAB TV, has been winning the hearts of the fans for more than a decade.



The show made the cast household names. The characters of the show Jethalal, Daya Ben, Taarak Mehta, Babita, Bapuji aka Champak Chacha and others have become famous among the audiences. It was Bapuji aka Amit Bhatt's birthday yesterday. The popular actor has turned 47. Now, many of us are not even aware of the fact that Amit Bhatt, who plays the on - screen father of Jethalal aka Dilip Joshi, is actually much younger than the latter in real life. Amit has worked in numerous other popular TV shows prior to doing Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. However, his fame rose to great heights when he portrayed the role of Bapuji in the much - loved show.