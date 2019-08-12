News

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s Amit Bhatt turned a year older

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
12 Aug 2019 02:18 PM

MUMBAI: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the most popular and longest running sitcoms of Indian television. The soap has been successfully entertaining audience with its interesting storyline. The show, which airs on SAB TV, has been winning the hearts of the fans for more than a decade.

The show made the cast household names. The characters of the show Jethalal, Daya Ben, Taarak Mehta, Babita, Bapuji aka Champak Chacha and others have become famous among the audiences. It was Bapuji aka Amit Bhatt's birthday yesterday. The popular actor has turned 47. Now, many of us are not even aware of the fact that Amit Bhatt, who plays the on - screen father of Jethalal aka Dilip Joshi, is actually much younger than the latter in real life. Amit has worked in numerous other popular TV shows prior to doing Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. However, his fame rose to great heights when he portrayed the role of Bapuji in the much - loved show.

Tags > Amit Bhatt, Jethalal, Daya ben, Taarak Mehta, Babita, Bapuji aka Champak Chacha,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Rajev Paul
Yashashri Masurkar
Tripta Parashar
Tripta Parashar
Anubhav Shrivastav
Anubhav Shrivastav
Akshay Sethi
Akshay Sethi
Rhea Chakraborty
Rhea Chakraborty
Paul Walker
Paul Walker
Aishwarya Rai
Aishwarya Rai
Arya Babbar
Arya Babbar
Ragini Khanna
Ragini Khanna
Sanjit Bedi
Sanjit Bedi

past seven days