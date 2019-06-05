News

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah team enjoys Iftar party

TellychakkarTeam
By TellychakkarTeam
05 Jun 2019

MUMBAI: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the longest running sitcoms. Produced by Neela Tele Films Private Limited, it airs on SAB TV. The cast of the show share a great bond, and recently, they celebrated Iftar party together.

The cast and crew came together and celebrated the occasion of Ramadan on the sets. Gurucharan Singh, who plays the role of Sodhi in the show, took to social media and shared a picture from the occasion.

The picture features a huge buffet of food items including Iftar delicacies decorated on a table. Actors Raj Anadkat, who plays Tappu, and Kush Shah, who plays Goli, can also be seen in the picture.

He captioned the picture as, “WAHEGURU BLeSS ALL.”

Take a look at his post right here.

