Taarak Mehta: Purush mandal on a mission to expose milk scam

12 Jun 2019 06:51 PM

MUMBAI: The purush mandal of Gokuldham society goes on a mission to expose the milk scam in SAB TV’s Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (Neela Telefilms).

Yesterday, we reported about Iyer being responsible for the robbery of milk in the society.

However, Iyer later goes on to reveal that he had found harmful chemicals in the milk.

Now, in the upcoming episodes, with the help of Abdul, purush mandal decides to visit Santosh’s warehouse.

On reaching the place, they encounter a drunkard, thus giving viewers a funny scene to look forward to.

Finally, they reach the warehouse. From a small window, they happen to see Santosh and his men preparing the milk by mixing chemicals.

How will purush mandal expose Santosh? 

past seven days