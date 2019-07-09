Taarak Mehta’s Dr Hathi aka Kavi Kumar is remembered everyday!

MUMBAI: Today, the television industry is remembering the gem of a person Mr Kavi Kumar on his first death anniversary. He passed away last year on 7 July and his sudden demise left everyone in a shock.

The actor is still remembered for his portrayal of Dr Hathi is SAB TV’s Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. He still lives in the hearts of his fans.

Kavi Kumar’s on-screen wife Ambika Ranjankar shared a post on remembering him on his first death anniversary.