Taarak Mehta team enjoys their visit to Statue of Unity and kite-flying celebration

MUMBAI: We recently reported about the team of SAB TV’s Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (Neela Telefilms) visiting the Statue of Unity and celebrating the kite-flying festival Makar Sankranti.



Jethalal has a surprise for all Gokuldhaam Society members. It’s an invitation to be a part of the kite-flying activities at the Statue of Unity in Vadodara, where there are various participants from foreign countries. Everybody at Gokuldham is delighted and prepares for the visit. On reaching there, they all spend their time enjoying themselves and taking pictures. They then stand at the Statue and pay their respects.



Says Mandar Chandwadkar (Bhide), ‘Narendra Modi’s vision of creating such a huge monument that makes India proud is the perfect place for people to come, visit, fly kites, meet people, and spend time with their family. I am grateful to receive such love and support.’



To this, adds Shyam Pathak (Popatlal), ‘It was like Gokuldham away from Gokuldham. It was an amazing experience. We are the first TV show that has shot at the Statue of Unity, and this is a matter of great pride for us. Thanks to the entire family of TMKOC and especially Asit Modi for successfully executing this in such a short span.’



In the story, Jethalal’s friend has invited Gokuldham to witness and enjoy this special kite-flying festival. According to Dilip Joshi, they all had becomes like fans wanting to get close to the Statue for a closer view.



‘We all were happy to go there, but shooting was a big issue. With so many people and all the fans surrounding us, it became a very big crowd, but in the end everything went smoothly and all of us had fun,’ comments producer Asit Kumarr Modi.



According to Ambika Ranjankar (Komal), she had visited the Statue of Liberty in New York as well and found the Statue of Unity to be at the same level. The feeling of unity and brotherhood was very evident in Vadodara, filling her heart with pride and joy. For Tanmay Vekaria (Bagha), it was like a big picnic. He believes that this monument is a matter of pride not just for Gujarat but also for the entire country.



The cast also went on a helicopter ride and saw Narmada Dam and the Statue of Unity from atop.



We can’t wait to catch the telecast of this Makar Sankranti special on TMKOC. What about you?