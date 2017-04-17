Taarak Mehta update: Gokuldham society men to go behind the bars!

Men of Gokuldham Society had to go through lot of sufferings when their wives forced them to wear the so called magical locket in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (SAB TV and Neela Telefilms).

Being upset about it, all of them will now gather at a soda shop to air their grievances. Later, everyone will switch off their mobile phones so that nobody would interrupt their conversation.

However, destiny will play another card when they will leave with Sodhi (Gurucharan Singh), to help him repair one of his friend’s jeep stuck on the highway. But instead they would land up driving away in a police jeep.

OMG!

Later, they all will be arrested on the charges of stealing a police vehicle. Their wives would not be able to reach them because their switched off phones will be lying in the soda shop. There will be mayhem in the society when all the women will come down in search of their respective husbands.

When we contacted Dilip Joshi, he shared, “It’s a fun filled track. In real life also confusion can generate so many problems and later when we look back, we realize how small they were. That is the gist of this story.”

Stay tuned to this space for more updates!