Taarak Mehta update: Tapu Sena to turn labourers to earn money

SAB TV's Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (Neela Telefilms) always managed to educate masses with their eye opening stories.

Soon, Tapu Sena will don the garb of labourers to bring forward the wrong doings of contractors for road repair and also to help their friend Malay and his parents, who can never live in comfort, because the contractor gives them only 50% of wages.

Hence, to help them, they will get into the getup of poor labourer's children and go out to break stones and work in the road repair project.

Tapu will wear a lungi, while Gogi will don old striped paijama and Goli will dress up in shorts and old vest.

Tapu Sena will lie to their parents and also not inform about their mission. However, Popatlal on his way back to home will spot them working as labourers.

Will Popatlal manage to recognize them? Will Tapu Sena manage to defeat the road contractor?

Commenting on the same, Raj Anandkat aka Tapu shared, "It was fun shooting for this sequence. I hope that people will take some inspiration from this episode and try to help poor labourers."

Very well said, Raj!