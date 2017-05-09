Hot Downloads

Anubhav Shrivastav
Anubhav Shrivastav
Shahid Kapoor
Shahid Kapoor
Jasmine May
Jasmine May
Narayani Shastri
Narayani Shastri
Ranbir Kapoor
Ranbir Kapoor
Kritika Kamra
Kritika Kamra
Farhan Akhtar
Farhan Akhtar
Shama Sikander
Shama Sikander
Karishma Kotak
Karishma Kotak
Aishwarya Rai
Aishwarya Rai

quickie
Farhan Imroze

I have nothing against one night stands: Farhan Imroze

more quickie Click Here

poll

Which upcoming show are you waiting to watch?

Which upcoming show are you waiting to watch?
previous polls Click Here
Home > TV News > TV News
News

Taarak Mehta update: Tapu Sena to turn labourers to earn money

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
09 May 2017 04:04 PM

SAB TV's Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (Neela Telefilms) always managed to educate masses with their eye opening stories.

Soon, Tapu Sena will don the garb of labourers to bring forward the wrong doings of contractors for road repair and also to help their friend Malay and his parents, who can never live in comfort, because the contractor gives them only 50% of wages.

Hence, to help them, they will get into the getup of poor labourer's children and go out to break stones and work in the road repair project.

Tapu will wear a lungi, while Gogi will don old striped paijama and Goli will dress up in shorts and old vest.

Tapu Sena will lie to their parents and also not inform about their mission. However, Popatlal on his way back to home will spot them working as labourers.

Will Popatlal manage to recognize them? Will Tapu Sena manage to defeat the road contractor?

Commenting on the same, Raj Anandkat aka Tapu shared, "It was fun shooting for this sequence. I hope that people will take some inspiration from this episode and try to help poor labourers."

Very well said, Raj!

Tags > SAB TV, Taarak Mehta ka ooltah chashmah, Neela Telefilms, Raj Anandkat, labourers,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

Go Top