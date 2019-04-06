News

Taiji to demand gold in from Naina in Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai?

MUMBAI: In the upcoming episode of Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai, loyal viewers will get to witness interesting drama as Taiji poses a new problem for Naina (Ashi Singh.

Taiji and Tauji are not happy about Anand, Bela, and Naina living peacefully.

Taiji thus instigates Tauji to asks Anand to return their money.

Anand somehow fails to get the loan, while Tauji warns Anand to take the gold given to Naina and return the money.

Meanwhile, Naina is settling down in her life with Sameer.

Anand does not want to bother Naina, but will Tauji and Taiji let Naina live a peaceful life post marriage?
