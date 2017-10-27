Actress Tamannaah Bhatia will copy superstar Rajinikanth on TV show "Lip Sing Battle".

"This is my tribute to a person who has been my childhood inspiration. It was one of the most challenging roles I've ever played so far," Tamannaah said in a statement.

"In fact, this reality show brought out the most craziest side to me and I guess host Farah Khan was also taken aback when she saw this side to me. I have never felt so much pressure to perform, but I'd do anything for Farah Khan," she added.

The actress, who is gearing up to essay the protagonist of the Telugu version of "Queen", will be performing the famous 'lungi dance' on the show.

The episode will air on Saturday on Star Plus.