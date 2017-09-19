TV beauty Tanaaz Irani is super excited these days. The reason behind her excitement is her new venture with her hubby. The Irani duo is set to debut on the digital platform. Their new venture is named ‘2 The Point Productions,’ which will be an all and all entertainment YouTube channel.

Tanaaz is very confident about her digital venture, quips she, “we don’t want to run around the bush when it comes to entertainment, therefore, 2 The Point. Through our channel we’ll make short films, web-series - which I’ll direct.”

Her hubby Bakhtyaar Irani will be the CEO of the company.

Out of many upcoming projects, one that Tanaaz is most excited about is Tango With Tanaaz. It is a chat show wherein all kinds of popular faces would be displaying themselves in all their reality.

“I always followed Oprah Winfrey. I always wanted to do a chat show. My show is a very bindass show, something that can’t be put up on mainstream TV.

All the actors who have been part of the show have found it very refreshing. So, it’s a very different concept.”

What makes the whole venture more innovative is that the brain behind the digital platform is a 15 year old kid. Tanaaz has kept his name under wraps but confirmed the fact. She continued, “digital is the platform for the youth. So this 15 year old kid has a better hang of digital media than us. His father is helping us with the financing. We’ll introduce him to the media soon.”

What's more, TellyChakkar.com, has also learnt that actor Suyyash Rai will be composing the title track for the series, Tango With Tanaaz. The talented lady on the other hand will be crooning the title track. “I love singing, so when Suyyash asked me to sing, I was like okay let’s do this,” Tannaz concluded.

The promos of the chat show are already out. The lineup includes celebrities like Manoj Bajpaaye, Gauahar Khan, Geeta Kapoor, Karan Wahi, and Ali Asgar to name a few.

