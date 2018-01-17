Home > Tv > Tv News
Tanay Malhara - The newest addition to Zee TV’s DID Li’l Masters 4

Dharini Sanghavi's picture
By Dharini Sanghavi
17 Jan 2018 03:55 PM

TellyChakkar is back with another update from Zee TV’s upcoming kids reality show DID Li’l Masters.

TellyChakkar has been keeping our readers updated with each development on India's most-celebrated dance reality show, which is soon making its way in with its 4th season.

We have already reported about Jay Bhanushali being roped in to host the series and famous dancers and choreographers Raghav Juyal and Dharmesh Yelande are in talks to be in the judging panel. We also updated about young dancing stars Faisal Khan, Vaishnavi Patil and Rohan Parkale who have joined the gang as mentors.

Now, gear up with another exciting news from the desk of TellyChakkar.

The chocolate boy Tanay Malhara who beat Wild Ripperz Group, Piyusha Bhagat and Sushant Khatri to win the prestigious show Dance Plus 2, has now turned mentor for the aspiring dancers in season 4. Tanay himself was a participant in DID Li’l Masters season 2.

According to our sources, the current Dance India Dance season 6’s finale will mostly take place on 3 February. However, DID Li’l Masters has postponed by couple of months. The reason is said to be Sony TV Super Dancer’s telecast period extension as the series is doing extremely well on small screen. Hence, Zee TV has decided to push the show until Super Dancer finishes its slot.

In past, we have seen Zee TV’s Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Lil’ Champs ruling the roost, so it wouldn’t be wrong to say that DID Li’l Masters 4 will be back with a bang.

Gear up for the back to back bonanza of kids’ reality shows on TV in 2018!  

