Tanazz B. Irani takes us back to her Nach Baliye days

MUMBAI: Tanazz Irani is one the most senior actresses of the television industry. Tanazz has worked in many successful movies and television serials. The actress is married to actor Bakhtiyaar.

Let’s do a rewind to when Tanazz and Bakhtiyaar had taken part in dance reality show Nach Baliye. They were one of the strongest couples on the show. The duo was always praised by the judges consistently scored high.

Tanaaz shared a picture that looked like a photo shoot from the serial and captioned it saying, ‘Remember this show? Nach Baliye What wonderful memories. Straight seven times full marks! Thank you Bucky and our choreographer Mini for having faith in me!’

